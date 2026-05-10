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UCLA targets FedSoc chapter! I answer CSPAN callers! I must ask myself “will I be trapped in Canada forever”? I endorse The Expanse! & more!
Bringing you the latest free speech news (5/10/26)
May 10
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Greg Lukianoff
34
4
3
Worst déjà vu ever: Kimmel! Comey! ABC v FCC! FIRE accused of hypocrisy! & more!
Bringing you the latest free speech news (5/3/26)
May 3
•
Greg Lukianoff
32
1
3
April 2026
Kimmel and Comey: If it looks like an attempt to chill speech by Trump, it probably is
A painfully long list of previous examples of Trumpworld flexing its muscle against clearly protected speech
Apr 29
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Greg Lukianoff
56
46
19
Dish(cast)ing it out with Andrew Sullivan! Kash Patel sues The Atlantic! The heckler’s veto is NOT free speech! Words are STILL not…
Bringing you the latest free speech news (4/26/26)
Apr 26
•
Greg Lukianoff
20
3
3
How institutional review boards threaten groundbreaking research in higher ed
Proposed reforms by FIRE and the Academic Freedom Alliance would ensure safe and ethical research practices while also guarding against ideological and…
Apr 22
•
Nate Honeycutt
and
Ryne Weiss
46
5
11
Yale report refutes ‘Silver spoon rule,’ FIRE finds concerning Gen-Z acceptance of violence, Adam Thierer joins FIRE, & more!
Bringing you the latest free speech news (4/19/26)
Apr 19
•
Greg Lukianoff
29
2
3
AI, free speech, and America’s real advantage over China
Our overbroad proposed AI regulations should alarm anyone who cares about free speech — and America’s competitive position against China.
Apr 14
•
Greg Lukianoff
and
Adam Thierer
35
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9
Mchangama & Kosseff on free speech’s future! Texas keeps going big on censorship! The death of internet anonymity! & more!
Bringing you the latest free speech news (4/12/26)
Apr 12
•
Greg Lukianoff
26
2
xAI’s Lawsuit Puts Colorado’s AI Law on a Collision Course With the First Amendment
This case asks whether AI developers are more like plumbers or editors
Apr 10
•
Greg Lukianoff
and
Adam Goldstein
33
19
9
Trump v. Lawyers! Pro-(& Anti-) ICE posters are free speech! Child safety justifications are often a Trojan Horse! & more!
Bringing you the latest free speech news (4/5/26)
Apr 5
•
Greg Lukianoff
31
3
5
The War on Law Firms
With apologies to The War on Words
Apr 3
•
Adam Goldstein
46
1
6
March 2026
Big Tech rulings set bad free speech precedent, campus cancelations reach new high, me & AdGo on Afroman in WaPo, & more!
Bringing you the latest free speech news (3/29/26)
Mar 29
•
Greg Lukianoff
30
5
4
© 2026 Greg Lukianoff
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