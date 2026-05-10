The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About

April 2026

Kimmel and Comey: If it looks like an attempt to chill speech by Trump, it probably is
A painfully long list of previous examples of Trumpworld flexing its muscle against clearly protected speech
  Greg Lukianoff
Dish(cast)ing it out with Andrew Sullivan! Kash Patel sues The Atlantic! The heckler’s veto is NOT free speech! Words are STILL not…
Bringing you the latest free speech news (4/26/26)
  Greg Lukianoff
How institutional review boards threaten groundbreaking research in higher ed
Proposed reforms by FIRE and the Academic Freedom Alliance would ensure safe and ethical research practices while also guarding against ideological and…
  Nate Honeycutt and Ryne Weiss
Yale report refutes ‘Silver spoon rule,’ FIRE finds concerning Gen-Z acceptance of violence, Adam Thierer joins FIRE, & more!
Bringing you the latest free speech news (4/19/26)
  Greg Lukianoff
AI, free speech, and America’s real advantage over China
Our overbroad proposed AI regulations should alarm anyone who cares about free speech — and America’s competitive position against China.
  Greg Lukianoff and Adam Thierer
Mchangama & Kosseff on free speech’s future! Texas keeps going big on censorship! The death of internet anonymity! & more!
Bringing you the latest free speech news (4/12/26)
  Greg Lukianoff
xAI’s Lawsuit Puts Colorado’s AI Law on a Collision Course With the First Amendment
This case asks whether AI developers are more like plumbers or editors
  Greg Lukianoff and Adam Goldstein
Trump v. Lawyers! Pro-(& Anti-) ICE posters are free speech! Child safety justifications are often a Trojan Horse! & more!
Bringing you the latest free speech news (4/5/26)
  Greg Lukianoff
The War on Law Firms
With apologies to The War on Words
  Adam Goldstein

March 2026

© 2026 Greg Lukianoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture