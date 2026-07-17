The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

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Ashley O'Kurley's avatar
Ashley O'Kurley
2d

Great summary. I'm a proud Canadian living in the US and have long admired the freedom-striving culture of those truly devoted to the 1A. You are on spot-on in your analysis of Canada in that it has similar aspirations, but falls short on execution. The tyranny of good intentions can lead to rationalizations that may offer some catharsis in the short-term to troubling circumstances, but at great long-term cost. In addition to the CCLA, the Canadian Constitution Foundation is also worthy of support. They are the closest analogue to FIRE that I have found in Canada. https://theccf.ca/

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Lisa McQuarrie's avatar
Lisa McQuarrie
2d

As a Canadian, I appreciate you sharing this.

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