The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

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James Strock's avatar
James Strock
1d

Our digital moment is becoming a golden age of pamphleteers. Surely we have some new Thomas Paines on the way--perhaps among independent-minded, impatient, passionate young people born in this new century.

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Orson
1d

Actually, despite having grown up with Paine as my Revolutionary hero, even visiting his place of demise in Greenwich Village, NYC, it was both his radical atheism and indefensible defence of the French Revolution that got him poor, disreputable, and reviled.

Paine, like GenZ, did not appreciate nor defend the same youthful truths today that I grew up with in family of carpenters and buildings. Namely, that it is always easier to destroy than to create.

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