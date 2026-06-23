The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

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Nathaniel
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What an eloquent write up (both Greg and Nico). Thank you.

To everyone reading, you can do two things **right now**: call your congresspeople about these two bills (it'll take five minutes):

- Oppose KOSA: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/1748

- Support JAWBONE: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/4749

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sister eel
1d

Thank you for this, I found it valuable to get some insight into how FIRE is approaching this issue. I've been enthusiastically following FIRE's work for a couple of years now, but have to admit that lately I've been tuning out a lot of your AI-related content because I'm so exhausted with the topic of AI in general. But being grumpy about it isn't going to help anything, and the reality is that government regulation of the digital information landscape has the potential to be catastrophic to the free exchange of ideas and knowledge.

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