Welcome to The Eternally Radical Idea. My name is Greg Lukianoff (pronounced luke-yanov).

I’m a First Amendment attorney with a particular interest in the intersection between free speech, psychology, and science. You may know me as the president and CEO of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, better known as FIRE (also be sure to check out FIRE’s own Substack newsletter, Expression).

For the fastest-ever summary of what I believe about freedom of speech, I recommend checking out my 2025 TED Talk, “Let’s Get Real About Free Speech.”

Another thing about me is that I’m a huge sci-fi and comic book nerd, which will explain a lot of the art you’ll see adorning our work here.

And I say “our work” because I’ve got a fantastic team at ERI who help me produce the content you see from week to week. That team includes:

ERI Editor in Chief: Adam Goldstein, a world class First Amendment lawyer and fellow nerd, who is also primarily responsible for our awesome artwork, and who also works as FIRE’s Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.

ERI Managing Editor: Angel Eduardo, one of the most versatile writers I’ve ever met, and perhaps the world’s biggest Superman fan, who is FIRE’s Senior Writer & Editor.

ERI Senior Editor: Perry Fein, my fantastic assistant, without whom I would be lost, both figuratively and literately.

We also often feature guest posts from other FIRE staff and colleagues, whose expertise I’m thrilled to share with ERI readers whenever I have the chance.

Our content runs the gamut, but it generally includes long-form articles on free speech-related news, history, psychology, sociology, and research. We also have book reviews and recommendations, as well as a weekly Weekend Free Speech Update — which aggregates work from FIRE staffers, advisors, and fellows, as well as interesting articles and podcasts in our orbit. Additionally, every long-form post will feature a Shot for the Road, where I’ll share something cool, fun, or important I want to make sure you see.

It’s not all written material, either. We also periodically do Substack live interviews featuring the ERI team, along with many friends, colleagues, and heroes of mine, where we discuss free speech and current events, answer your questions, and drop obscure comic book and sci-fi references for good measure.

So why is it called The Eternally Radical Idea ?

In every generation, there are always brave individuals who stand up to fight for human freedom. And generally speaking, they are on the losing side. This is because in every generation, there are also people who predictably stand up to demand that others have less freedom — namely, less freedom of speech and thought.

It’s easy to forget that sometimes. And that is why I coined the term, “the eternally radical idea,” to describe the true nature of freedom of speech: It’s not liberal. It’s not conservative. It is, in fact, radical — in every generation.

Human beings are natural-born censors. Throughout millennia, the authorities, state and religious alike, have silenced or eliminated dissenters through ostracization or banishment. At other times, it’s been arrest, torture, beheadings, burnings at the stake, crucifixion, or drinking hemlock.

FIRE Senior Fellow Jacob Mchangama’s fabulous book Free Speech: A History from Socrates to Social Media is a highly recommended play-by-play of this phenomenon, tracking it from ancient Greece all the way to today.

Mere toleration of dissenters is surely a difficult thing to get people to accept. Indeed, I believe it’s a pretty radical notion all on its own. But the idea that, beyond merely resisting the urge to jail or kill dissenters, we should listen to them instead? That we should argue with them? That we should consider the possibility that we, individually and as a society, along with all our received wisdom, might be wrong?

That’s eternally radical.

Although many of us are lucky enough to have grown up in a time where the value of free speech was largely taken for granted, it really is deeply counterintuitive. The instinct we all have is something like, “Of course I should be able to say whatever I want to say, but them? No no no.”

Free speech has always been and will always be opposed by the forces of conformity. It rubs up against the censorial inclinations of human nature, and it will continue to from now until the end of human civilization.

That’s why the principles of free speech must be enumerated and defended tirelessly by its proponents with each new generation. That’s why freedom of speech is The Eternally Radical Idea. And that’s why this newsletter is named after it.

Other work you should know about

I’ve published several books on free speech, including Unlearning Liberty: Campus Censorship and the End of American Debate in 2012 and Freedom From Speech in 2014.

My most well-known book is probably 2018’s The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation For Failure, which I co-authored with the social psychologist Jonathan Haidt. It’s based on my and Jon’s 2015 article in The Atlantic, and is now the subject of a feature-length documentary of the same name.

In 2023, I co-authored The Canceling of the American Mind: Cancel Culture Undermines Trust and Threatens Us All—But There Is a Solution with the Gen-Z journalist Rikki Schlott. As the title suggests, it’s both a companion to and continuation of Coddling, with a particular focus on the rise and impact of Cancel Culture in our institutions and society.

In 2025, I had the pleasure of co-authoring The War On Words: 10 Arguments Against Free Speech—And Why They Fail with FIRE Senior Fellow, former ACLU president, and bonafide free speech hero Nadine Strossen. The book compiles ten of the most common and annoying (Nadine, in her infinite patience and grace, would say “persistent”) myths, criticisms, and arguments against free speech, along with our thorough responses. It’s a must-have for any free speech defender — and any free speech critic!

In addition to all of that, it’s worth sharing here that I’ve also produced two documentaries: 2015’s Can We Take a Joke? which explores the collision between comedy, censorship, and “outrage culture,” (what today we would call Cancel Culture), and 2020’s Mighty Ira: A Civil Liberties Story, an award-winning documentary about the life and career of ACLU Executive Director Ira Glasser — directed by none other than FIRE Executive Vice President and So to Speak podcast host Nico Perrino.

Also in 2025, I had the honor and opportunity to give my first ever TED Talk in Vancouver, Canada. In it, I outline four truths about free speech that will help get us back to a culture that recognizes its value and fights to defend it:

Free speech makes us safer. Free speech cures violence. Free speech protects the powerless. Even bad people can have good ideas.

Lastly, I’d like to share Speak Freely, Think Critically: The Free Speech Balance Act, an excellent massive open online course that I was thrilled to work on with pioneering educator Dr. Barbara Oakley. It explores the intersection of free speech and neuroscience, and is available now on Coursera entirely free of charge!

With this course, you’ll understand the neuroscience behind why free speech feels challenging and how our brains process opposing viewpoints, you’ll develop practical techniques for engaging in productive dialogue across differences — especially on emotionally charged topics, recognize modern threats to free expression, and explore innovative approaches to preserving meaningful discourse in the digital age. I can’t recommend it enough.

How to support our work at ERI and FIRE

The Eternally Radical Idea is committed to remaining free to all readers. Our regular content will never be paywalled or restricted (although we may occasionally experiment with offering additional perks to paying subscribers).

I know that some of you enjoy having the opportunity to show your support by making a financial contribution — and we really appreciate it! In our case, any and all support for The Eternally Radical Idea goes directly to my organization, FIRE. So if you’ve decided to become a paid subscriber, or would like to, just know that’s where your hard-earned money is going!

Alternatively, if you find the work we do on ERI or elsewhere valuable, I encourage you to make a tax-deductible donation to FIRE — or, better yet, become a FIRE member! You can also gift a FIRE membership to all those people in your life who value free expression.

Joining our movement with a gift of $25 or more today allows you to enjoy special insider perks, including:

An annual FIRE membership card.

Invitations to FIRE events and conferences in your area.

A one-year subscription to our FIRE Quarterly magazine.

There are also higher-levels, like FIRE’s Fahrenheit and Ember Club memberships, which afford you even more perks for your generous support. Find more details on our donation page.

FIRE staff work tirelessly, day in and day out, to defend both the principles and the culture of free expression in these here United States. It’s often very difficult and taxing work, but support from like-minded people makes it all worth it. We’d love to welcome you aboard the free speech movement. Join us!

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Your amuse-bouche: a delectable selection of ERI content

Here are some of the most popular posts and content we’ve featured on ERI, along with some of my favorites, to give you an idea of the breadth of the topics we tend to cover and discuss.

First, a few videos

I had the surreal experience of being invited by my lifelong idol, John Cleese of Monty Python, for an interview about “The Canceling of the American Mind.” Of course I agreed immediately and aggressively because, my god, who could be more important than the genius John Cleese? (Also, when I first met John, I was actually naked. You can read about that in an ERI post from Nov. 2023 called “Meeting John Cleese while naked.”)

Next up, a toast I gave at the FIRE’s gala in New York City 2023, which I titled “Fight the Guardians.”

I’d also like to share a toast I gave to FIRE staff during our retreat in 2024. Special shout-out to Bob Ewing, who helped me put it together — and who gave me the great idea of looking at C.S. Lewis’ book “The Four Loves” for inspiration.

Finally, the commencement address I was honored to give at the University of South Florida’s medical school (which Bob Ewing also helped me with):

And now, a by-no-means-comprehensive list of ERI posts to get you started: