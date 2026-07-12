The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

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The Radical Individualist
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I think the situation is tricker than is depicted here. College teachers are employees of the institution that hired them, just as journalists are employees of a publisher. No one would suggest that journalists have free reign to report however they please, and that the publisher has no right to control. The fact is the publisher has absolute right to control.

Teachers have no inherent right to teach in any manner contrary to the polices of their employer, the educational institution. If a teacher doesn't like the restrictions, they can quit.

But that's not the end of it. The educational institutions generally receive all or part of their funding from government. That makes the government THEIR boss. But wait, there's more. The citizens are the boss of government. Ultimately, the citizens pay the taxes that pay the teacher. That means the citizens have, thru their government, an entirely legitimate right to censor both the institution and the teacher.

Any teacher who doesn't like that arrangement is free to work apart from any taxpayer funding. Institutions that don't want to be regulated can likewise decline government funding. Some have in fact done this.

It bothers the hell out of me that school librarians claim harassment and totalitarianism when taxpayers and parents insist on certain books being removed from the library. The librarian is an employee of these people. Ultimately, they decide, not the librarian. The librarian that doesn't like this is free to work at a library that is free of government funding.

The sick irony of all this is that taxpaying citizens and parents are made out to be the bogyman for having their own opinions and values, while over-indulged institutions and teachers claim superior rights that simply do not exist, either constitutionally or ethically.

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