The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

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Jack Jordan's avatar
Jack Jordan
1dEdited

It's well worth noting that the DOJ attorneys didn't act out of any sense of professional responsibility or legal ethics when they withdrew "subpoenas of 3 reporters for The New York Times after admitting legal errors." The DOJ attorneys acted to stifle speech. They acted to avoid a judicial order that would have exposed how remarkably rotten their misconduct actually was.

The DOJ expressly admitted that they had failed to even try to even identify (much less comply with) "the leading case [judicial decision] in this field." See, e.g,, https://www.lawdork.com/p/thursday-was-the-worst-day-for-doj-so-far. Even after the Judge exposed the blatant illegality (and unconstitutionality) of the DOJ attorneys' misconduct, Sean Buckley, a senior DOJ attorney "initially said the government didn’t want to withdraw the subpoenas but instead preferred to keep them held in abeyance while the investigation continued, [so Judge] Subramanian shot back, “Either we can quash the subpoenas, or you could withdraw the subpoenas,” as reported by the [New York] Times’s Michael Grynbaum and Jonah Bromwich."

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James's avatar
James
1d

Love the Emily Nayyer graph. Those darn right wing activists!

Thanks for the laugh!

Sincerely,

A Conservatife in California

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