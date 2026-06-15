The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

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Margo Margan's avatar
Margo Margan
1d

Thanks for the coverage on this, Greg!

I used to be a big defender of a lot of online safety proposals, and I do still believe more safety measures are needed. But seeing the consequences of how it's all gone down in practice has changed my view about how strict regulations should be. A lot of this overreach does more harm than good.

Troubling as the times can seem, it's seeing people standing up like this that give me hope we will pull through this.

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Elisabeth K.'s avatar
Elisabeth K.
1d

I’m sure others will more substantially engage with the argument here, but can I politely request you don’t use AI art? It’s one of the few uses where AI is replacing, not augmenting, human effort, and I happen to find it ugly. This isn’t some unicorn niche issue where no Shutterstock/Unsplash photo will serve.

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