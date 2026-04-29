The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

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GavinRuneblade's avatar
GavinRuneblade
Apr 29

Greg, I don't envy you your job, but I really appreciate you doing it. Especially since the two comments before mine are both saying "whatabout". /Em facepalm.

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E. W. Zepp's avatar
E. W. Zepp
Apr 29Edited

We should note that the sword Trump seeks to wield was sharpened by others.

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