The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

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Ron Wood's avatar
Ron Wood
13h

Admittedly, I was a little reluctant to post this, but it overlaps enough with your sentiment that I'll go for it.

I'm an older software engineer by trade, so I come at this from the hands-on technical side. Lately, however, I've been using AI to identify and surface challenges in team dynamics. I'm consistently amazed at its ability to synthesize, distill, and even "read between the lines" from meeting transcripts, especially when you add some well-chosen context.

I can’t help but see parallels in broader society. During a recent many-hour conversation with ChatGPT, I came across Google’s 'Habermas Machine' and the Cosmos Institute. Pursuit of human solidarity should outweigh our pursuit of "vibe coding"!

Below is where "we" eventually landed:

AI’s most underappreciated value is not that it can produce answers or automate isolated tasks. Its deeper value is that it can be brought to bear on the raw, messy residue of civic and social life: public claims, institutional records, complaints, hearings, audits, investigations, policy debates, service failures, bureaucratic decisions, media narratives, citizen feedback, and recurring social disputes.

Modern societies already generate vast evidence about how they actually function, but that evidence remains scattered, delayed, contested, politically softened, and far too large for unaided human attention to synthesize reliably.

In that sense, AI should be understood as a new layer of civic perception. It can distill complexity, preserve context, surface patterns, expose contradictions, notice omissions, and convert diffuse public unease into shared objects of examination. It need not be treated as an oracle, ruler, or substitute for judgment. Its value is more subtle and potentially more important: it can help citizens, institutions, journalists, researchers, and public officials see patterns in social reality that are otherwise too fragmented, too buried, or too inconvenient to remain visible.

This matters because many civic failures are not failures of intelligence or concern. They are failures of synthesis. The knowledge needed to understand and improve public life often already exists, but it is distributed across agencies, professions, communities, records, incentives, anecdotes, and time. AI offers a practical way to curate that latent knowledge at scale — to transform institutional exhaust into civic intelligence.

Until someone witnesses this directly, the value can sound abstract. But once seen, it becomes difficult to unsee: AI is not merely a productivity technology. It is a sociological instrument — a way to interrogate human systems, preserve collective memory, and help societies reason about themselves with a breadth, continuity, and humility they have rarely possessed before.

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1 reply by Greg Lukianoff
Alyssa Briggs's avatar
Alyssa Briggs
1d

This is so creative and interesting and important. Re: your call to action, let your audience know how we can volunteer and for what! I have time to give.

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