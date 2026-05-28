The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

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Chris Myers Asch's avatar
Chris Myers Asch
4d

Sadly, this analysis is very much on point. Too often, we have let the loudest, most intransigent voices (among both faculty and students) dominate the conversations, set policies, and establish norms on campus. But I have found that my students, particularly the ones entering college in the last couple years, are hungry for an education that challenges them rather than one that simply reinforces their pre-existing beliefs. I had one student in my Southern history class this semester who said it was “refreshing” to read a wide variety of primary sources, rather than just ones that toed a particular ideological line.

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Jeff Herrmann's avatar
Jeff Herrmann
4d

Very few right leaning people or even centrists ever consider going into teaching at any level. So what do you expect. I graduated with 500 engineering majors and one was headed to teaching.

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