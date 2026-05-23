The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
5h

Why didn’t FIRE defend Douglass Mackey when he was prosecuted over a meme?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Raider Dave's avatar
Raider Dave
3h

I take exception to classifying Athism and Agnosticism as "left-wing."

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Greg Lukianoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture