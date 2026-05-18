The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

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C. Scala's avatar
C. Scala
10h

I assigned Coddling to a university class, but I introduced it to my students by pointing that that it would be incorrect to read the book as an indictment of them. Instead, I said, it catalogued what we, their elders, had done and failed to do. They still didn't want to read it but, well, I insisted. And most ended up finding it a revelation. One heartbreaking example: they asked me--a late boomer--if it was really true that kids used to just run around freely without supervision. Yes, I said, that's true. I'm not at all surprised, but it's a shame that so many graduating seniors have so little compunction about judging a book and author based on nothing more than rumors and ideology.

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Mark Christenson's avatar
Mark Christenson
10h

Great article, and I particularly loved this quote:

“For one thing, a university is not a mirror. It is not supposed to show students an image of themselves with better lighting. At its best, it exposes them to people who know things they do not know, who see things they do not see, or who may even be wrong in useful ways. That’s the purpose of a university education: to cause reflection, not be a reflection.”

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