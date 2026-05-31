The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
1d

Why didn’t FIRE defend Douglass Mackey when he was persecuted by the Biden regime for memes?

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jabster's avatar
jabster
16h

Any school administrator or government official found violating 1A over point of view differences should be required to spend a year going around with "1A=NPOV" written on their forehead with a Sharpie. And when someone asks, they should be required to explain what it means.

NPOV=Neutral Point of View. Any 1A restrictions that are not NPOV are illegal.

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