The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

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Corrin Strong's avatar
Corrin Strong
Apr 19

Why would you link to a New York Times article behind a Pay wall? Nobody wants to go there anymore!

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Joe Morse's avatar
Joe Morse
Apr 19

I value the content of this feed and the mission of FIRE, but the use of generated images sourced from tech businesses that have little interest in any of our freedoms, seems counterintuitive. My illustrations for Toni Morrison’s Beloved were scraped by Stable Diffusion in their training process for their model—the LAION 5B dataset scraped all of Pinterest. My work was shared on Pinterest without my consent. In the business of Illustration copyright is one of the ways that artists can be compensated as rates for commissioned illustration haven’t changed since the 1960’s. How do we balance the freedom of ideas but also reward the unique expression of ideas—-if copyright is broken, let’s fix it. Why not use an illustration College student to intern and help with visual problem solving instead of OpenAI.

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