The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

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N Martin's avatar
N Martin
5dEdited

Damn, they cut off when the call-in began.

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
4d

I should be incensed at how Comey is being treated. Except that Trump is treating him just like Comey et al have treated Trump.

Turnabout is fair play-Shakespeare

Judge not, lest ye be judged-Jesus

Frankly, progressives, I don't give a damn-Me

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