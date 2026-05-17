Stories of the week

N.Y.U. Students Object to Speaker Who Calls Their Generation Coddled (NYT) by Jeremy W. Peters & Matthew Haag

On Thursday my friend & co-author Jon Haidt gave the commencement talk at NYU. As I pointed out on X, if it weren’t so depressing it would be comically ironic that a number of students’ first instinct was to immediately prove the premise of The Coddling of the American Mind correct by demanding he be disinvited.

This week in Expression

Growing calls for a federal solution, including from the White House, to fix the fragmented landscape of state regulations reflect a clear political appetite for legislative action. And a single national standard has obvious appeal for an industry seeking consistency across jurisdictions. But consistency isn’t the same as constitutionality. If federal proposals like the GUARD Act replicate the speech restrictions found in state laws, they just hardwire those problems into federal law.

Lawmakers see different threats to campus speech — but the same stakes by Michael Hurley

These points echo a long line of constitutional law, which leaves no room for the view that First Amendment protections should apply with less force on college campuses. Indeed, the Supreme Court warned in its seminal case on academic freedom that teachers and students must remain free to inquire, study, evaluate, and gain new maturity and understanding, or else “our civilization will stagnate and die.”

This week in FIRE’s blog

International free speech stories of the week

A poster for singer Lee Seung-hwan’s 35th anniversary concert [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Lee’s concert had originally been scheduled to take place at the Gumi Culture and Arts Center on Dec. 25, 2024. His agency applied to rent the venue on July 31 that year and received approval. However, five days before the concert, Mayor Kim demanded that Lee and the head of his agency, Dream Factory Club, sign a written pledge stating that they would not engage in political agitation or remarks that could cause misunderstanding.

Announcement of the week

After FIRE’s staff retreat this past week at the Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia, I’ve unilaterally decided that we’ll be pivoting from defending free speech on land & in the air(waves) to the open seas with a new initiative to purchase a warship in order to fight the pernicious threat of marine censorship!

(But in all seriousness, we got to tour the USS Olympia—the oldest steel American warship still afloat—and I think I fell in love. It’s like a floating battle mansion!)