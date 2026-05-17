The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

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TrackerNeil's avatar
TrackerNeil
1h

FIRE should seriously consider the warship thing. I'm not sure how you'd fight censorship with that, but then you'd be qualified to call Harvard a pack of speech-suppressing bilge rats.

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PowerCorrupts
8hEdited

1.

should Dr Haidt's "wildly popular movement" offer (free?) resilience treatment(FeelingGoodApp.com?) to middle schoolers' moms(esp his followers that are zealots?)

2.

Googling

site:.edu "three great untruths"

20 out of 8000 accredited, post-secondary institutions, primarily in the United States... mention Greg and Dr Haidt's warning?

3.

NO WONDER Haidt "GAVE UP" ON UNDERGRADS?!

... and replaced his focus on 8000 accredited, post-secondary institutions with Middle Schoolers?! ("ANXIOUS GENERATION" over 100 weeks on the New York times bestseller list)

4.

AI Overview

There are typically between 7,000 and 8,000 active, registered .edu domain names, representing accredited, post-secondary institutions, primarily in the United States.

https://youtu.be/t7SCT3w40M4?t=108

So just in the first two years-- in the first year, we got 40 US states have put limits on phones.

1:55

20 did it right, phone free for the whole day.

1:58

Australia is the first country in the world to raise the age to 16 for social media.

2:02

[CHEERING]

2:06

And in the last-- just in the last four weeks, a dozen countries have said they're going to follow. So we are at a global turning point.

https://youtu.be/-6UnYF8VdhU?t=3283

https://youtu.be/-6UnYF8VdhU?t=2702

This, I believe, is what led to what's called the Great Awokening, which

is a new form of progressivism that ultimately, I think, has been catastrophic for the left in the Democratic Party.

This is what I believe got Donald Trump elected. This is what pushed a lot of people, including a lot of nonwhite people, over towards the Republican Party.

So the Great Awokening, I think, was the disaster brought about by social media for the left. It would not have happened without social media.

And the astonishing things we've seen from the right, an attempt to overthrow an election and many other things,

again, none of this would have happened without social media. So as Jeffrey Rosen said in The Atlantic a while ago,

America is living James Madison's nightmare,

https://sites.nd.edu/truth-politics-democracy-spring-2022/america-is-living-james-madisons-nightmare/

while meanwhile-- oh, well, here--

just proof of that. This is The Economist, but there's a couple of different outfits that have done similar things.

If you rate the number and quality of the world's democracies, we reached a peak in the early

2010s-- 2011, 2012-- by a couple of different measures was the peak. Here, you see, it was sort of consistent. But in the '90s, you get a huge increase as the Iron Curtain

falls, democracy spreads. So we reach this very high level, the highest level

in history, by 2015. And then this happens. So democracies are becoming fewer and lower quality.

And in the meantime, China is living Mao's dream. Because as Tristan Harris says, the founder of the Center

for Humane Technology, these technologies are helping authoritarians be better authoritarians,

but they're making democracies be worse democracies. So that's the issue of the founders and factionalism.

5.

Up to 60% of anxious people are cured by placebo. If Burns paraphrasing Descartes is right("I think therefore I fear") and all Americans start with anxiety but then are cured by BS such as fascism... WE'RE DOOMED! AKA; If 60% of Americans treat their anxiety with an insidious placebo instead of science... then AMERICA DOESNT HAVE ANXIETY BUT STILL HAS AN ANXIETY PROBLEM!

The Democratic White House recommended this scientific inoculation:"Do one thing every day that scares you"--MsFDR

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