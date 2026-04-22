The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

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Peter Gerdes's avatar
Peter Gerdes
Apr 22

Uhh why is an IRB reasonable? No one ever stopped to check if that kind of organization is an effective check on unethical research much less that it does a good job of balancing the ethical interests of those who will be helped by discoveries or who want to be research subjects to help others with the risks of harm to participants.

Is it reasonable that academic research be ethical? Of course! But why should an IRB be better at determining that than say requiring sign off from the department or from some randomly selected academics in the field (the way we do peer review)! After all those people are most likely to be familiar with how those studies work in practice. And since IRBs have their own interests it isn't clear there is any advantage in conflict of interest either.

And when we look back at the scandals like Tuskegee that prompted IRBs there isn't much reason to believe they would have been stopped by IRBs. These weren't opsy we didn't think or that harm nor carried out by one rogue researcher ... they were the result of systemic unconcern with the welfare of certain groups -- concern which an IRB of that era might well have lacked as well.

The IRB system seems to have been designed around liability and public relations concerns more than a serious consideration of ethical concerns.

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Ellen Grantz's avatar
Ellen Grantz
Apr 22Edited

MUDD, by increasing transparency, would also mitigate against bias in research that *overlooks* harm in human subject research. Indeed, NIH-sponsored SAFER research (on supervised injection sites) conducted by Brown University is breathtaking in its willful exclusion of impact to communities, including felony assault in the immediate vicinity of the sites in East Harlem and Washington Heights. A forthcoming investigation which I coauthored, will shortly be released in CivilizationWorks.org.

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