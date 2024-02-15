The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Feb 15, 2024

Thank you for being vulnerable and showing young people a brighter path. Can’t wait for the movie to make history on 2/22!

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Benjy Shyovitz's avatar
Benjy Shyovitz
Feb 15, 2024

For what it’s worth, I started ketamine therapy a couple years ago and it is no exaggeration to say it’s changed my life.

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